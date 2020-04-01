APS to provide week’s worth of groceries to families prior to spring break

Atlanta Public Schools (APS) will close for spring break beginning Monday, April 6 through Friday, April 10. During this period, the district will pause its food distribution process, which was started after schools closed to combat the spread of COVID-19.

However, APS has arranged for families to pick up a weekly supply of shelf-stable groceries on Saturday, April 4 from 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last, at these five sites:

· Bunche Middle School – 1925 Niskey Lake Rd., SW

· Cleveland Avenue Elementary School – 2672 Old Hapeville Rd., SW

· Douglass High School – 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW

· Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) – 256 Clifton St., SE

· Sylvan Hills Middle School – 1461 Sylvan Rd., SW

Beginning Monday, April 13, APS food distribution will be once a week on Mondays. Students will be provided with five breakfast and five lunch meals each Monday. Student breakfast and lunch meals will be available along with bus delivery service at all 10 sites listed below. In addition, a bag of weekly groceries will be available at five sites only. Service will be available each Monday from 10 a.m. to Noon via drive thru or walk up, while supplies last:

Bunche Middle School – 1925 Niskey Lake Road, SW

Five student breakfast and lunch meals and a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery

Cleveland Avenue Elementary School – 2672 Old Hapeville Road, SW

Five student breakfast and lunch meals and ?a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery

Douglass High School – 225 Hamilton E Holmes Dr., NW

Five student breakfast and lunch meals and ?a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery

Phoenix Academy (formerly Alonzo Crim High School) – 256 Clifton St., SE

Five student breakfast and lunch meals and ?a bag of weekly groceries available along with bus delivery

Sylvan Hills Middle School – 1461 Sylvan Road, SW

Five student breakfast and lunch meals and ?a bag of weekly grocery ?available along with bus delivery

Booker T. Washington High School – 45 Whitehouse Drive, SW

Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery

Hope-Hill Elementary School – 112 Boulevard, NE

Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery

King Middle School – 545 Hill Street, SE

Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery

Thomasville Heights Elementary School – 1820 Henry Thomas Drive, SE

Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery

Young Middle School – 3116 Benjamin E Mays Drive, SW

Five student breakfast and lunch meals available along with bus delivery

APS bus delivery is available on middle school bus routes in these clusters: Carver, Douglass, Jackson, Mays, South Atlanta, Therrell, and Washington. Children do not have to be present to receive a meal. Families are encouraged to pull up at these locations for drive-thru service.

Also, the Atlanta Community Food Bank has more than 50 sites for food distribution. ?Click here to see the full list? of food distribution sites through the Atlanta Community Food Bank.