200-bed hospital being built inside Georgia World Congress Center for coronavirus patient surge

A temporary, 200-bed hospital to handle a surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) patients is under construction at the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown.

According to a press release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office, the state has signed a contract with PAE, a government services contractor, to build the “alternate care facility.”

“Across Georgia, we have partnered with existing healthcare infrastructure to greatly expand our surge capacity, and now we have a dedicated team building out a temporary facility at the Georgia World Congress Center for potential COVID-19 patient surge,” Kemp said in in the press release.

Starting immediately, the Georgia National Guard, Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, Department of Community Health, Department of Public Health, and contractors will begin to prepare GWCC for potential COVID-19 patient surge for mild to moderate (non-ICU) illness levels excluding ventilator support.

The team will utilize contract medical staffing to prepare for surge leading up to the state’s projected peak date, currently set for April 26, 2020 according to IHME. This project at GWCC will leverage existing support through nearby Grady Memorial Hospital with initial operating capacity available in one week.

Kemp is expected to address the state this afternoon, April 13, at 4 p.m. with an update on the COVID-19 situation in the state. There are currently more than 12,500 confirmed cases and 442 deaths related to coronavirus.