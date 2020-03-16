White House issues new guidelines for gatherings; Trump won’t call for lockdown

The White House has issued an updated set of guidelines for Americans to follow as the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis continues, but President Trump said during an afternoon press conference that he had no plans to order an Italy-style lockdown or curfew in the United States.

Included in the guidelines: avoid gatherings of more than 10 people and stay away from bars, restaurants, malls and not travel if possible. Yesterday, the CDC recommended gathering of 50 or less.

While some cities – including New York, Chicago and Los Angeles – have already issued orders for bars and restaurants to close, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an order on Sunday limiting large public gatherings of 250 or more. She revised that number Monday to fall in line with the CDC recommended 50 or less.

Some local restaurants, including The Varsity and Chick-fil-a, have already closed their dining rooms and offering only take-out or drive-thru.