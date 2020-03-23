UPDATE: Mayor ready to give shelter-in-place order, but asked to wait until governor’s 5 p.m. press conference

UPDATE: Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued a 14-day “Stay at Home” executive order for the City of Atlanta effective at midnight and running to April 7. Read the full story at this link.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told the Atlanta City Council during a morning phone conference that she is ready to issue a stay-at-home or shelter-in-place order to combat coronavirus, but was asked by Gov. Brian Kemp to wait until his 5 p.m. conference.

Bottoms did not elaborate on what her lockdown order might include, but in other cities it has meant that only trips to supermarkets, pharmacies and doctors/hospitals is allowed.

According to a report in the AJC, Kemp has been under pressure to put more restrictions on gatherings, restaurants and other businesses. That pressure is likely to mount this afternoon after the Georgia Department of Public Health announced at noon that the number of confirmed cases for COVID-19 jumped to 772 overnight with 25 deaths.

Last week, Bottoms closed restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, music venues and limited gatherings to 50 or less, which meant the shuttering of many businesses and restaurants switching over to takeout or delivery.

