Update: Mayor declares coronavirus state of emergency, bans public gatherings with more than 50 people

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has revised her executive order banning public gatherings of 250 people or more to fall in line with the CDC recommendation of 50 or more.

Bottoms issued the original order on Sunday just before the CDC made its recommendation.

The ban runs through at least March 31 and affects all public assemblages, events and gatherings of 50 or more persons”within the city.

On Monday afternoon, the White House suggested that gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less to stop the spread of coronavirus.