Update: Mayor declares coronavirus state of emergency, bans public gatherings with more than 50 people

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posted the ban on her Twitter feed.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has revised her executive order banning public gatherings of 250 people or more to fall in line with the CDC recommendation of 50 or more.

Bottoms issued the original order on Sunday just before the CDC made its recommendation.

The ban runs through at least March 31 and affects all public assemblages, events and gatherings of 50 or more persons”within the city.

On Monday afternoon, the White House suggested that gatherings should be limited to 10 people or less to stop the spread of coronavirus.

INtown Staff

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for our emails

Enter your email and stay on top of local news!