Update: Local colleges announce move to online classes over coronavirus concerns

Morehouse, Spelman, Clark Atlanta and Oglethorpe have now joined Emory University in moving to online classes online as concerns over the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) mount.

Emory was the first Georgia campus to make the move on Wednesday night, following a trend happening around the country.

Georgia’s 26 public colleges and university’s have said they will stay open, but are monitoring the situation. Georgia State University posted on its website that “Campuses remain open. However, we are prepared to make changes should public health authorities recommend otherwise.” This news comes in spite of professors proactively cancelling classes and a student petition with 15,000-plus signatures demanding campuses be closed, according to a report from The Signal.

Since the campuses will close, all dorms and living facilities will be closed as well, giving students a short window to pack and leave. Officials said they would work with students who have extenuating residential circumstances.