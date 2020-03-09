UPDATE: Fulton County Schools closed March 10 after teacher tests positive for coronavirus

The employee of Fulton County Schools who tested positive for coronavirus is an “itinerant teacher” who taught at both Bear Creek and Woodland middle schools in South Fulton County.

All Fulton schools will be closed March 10 for extra cleaning and to give the Fulton County Board of Health time to contact students and staff who might have come into contact with the teacher.

According to Superintendent Michael Looney, the teacher “had lots of contact with students and staff.” The teacher became ill on Friday at one of the schools and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Looney dismissed Woodland early today as well as Bear Creek and nearby Creekside High because of their proximity. He said the school system was notified that the teacher had coronavirus today.

“We made the proactive decision to cause all district schools tomorrow,” Looney said. “We want to take a pause to assess additional risks the school community might face and complete additional cleaning and disinfecting.”

A decision on whether schools might be shuttered longer will be made by 5 p.m. on March 10, Looney said.