Shamrock City: St. Patrick’s Day Parade and more events planned for green weekend

Looking for something to do to celebrate St. Patricks’ Day this year? These events offer festive fun, beer, food, music and more.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The 138th annual Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade returns to the streets of Midtown on Saturday, March 14. This year’s parade steps off at noon at the intersection of Peachtree and 15th streets and continues down Peachtree to 5th Street. More than 2,000 dancers, musicians, llamas and Irish and local dignitaries are expected to march this year. For more information, visit atlantastpats.com.

Fadó Irish Pub

The Buckhead pub will hold its annual St. Patrick’s Day block party on March 14. Fadó will close down the streets in The Shops Buckhead for live music and events. The outdoor party includes a full line-up of live music (Almost Famous, The Muckers, and Desire), DJs, Irish dancers and bagpipers, food trucks, and multiple beer and cocktail stations. To see all the events happening at Fado and purchase tickets, visit fadoirishpub.com/atlanta.

New Realm Brewing

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on March 13 and 14 at New Realm Brewing in Poncey-Highland. On Friday, sip craft beer, eat some tasty bites and jam out to Def Leprechauns from 7 to 10 p.m. On Saturday, there will be live music and entertainment all day including North GA Piper, Burke Connolly Academy of Irish Dance, North GA Pipes and Drums, and Ah, Surely Trio. Visit newrealmbrewing.com for details.

Green Mile Block Party

The annual event will be held March 13 at 7 p.m. in Midtown with participating bars offering drink specials, Irish-themed good, party beads and more. More than 20 bars are participating in this year’s event including Fado’s Irish Pub, Rí Rá Irish Pub, McCray’s Tavern, Tiki Tango, Henry’s Midtown Tavern, Blue India Einstein’s, Joe’s on Junipers, and 10th & Piedmont Tickets are available at atlantabartours.com.

Sham Rock N’ Roll Race

The Junior League of Atlanta, Inc. will host their 16th annual race event on March 14th at Atlantic Station. This event is open to the Atlanta community, and is kid and dog friendly. The race provides three options to participants of all fitness levels and ages, including a 5K, 10K, and kids 1k. Participants can also register as a team. All proceeds from the race are used to financially aid projects and programs of JLA’s community partners. For more information, visit shamrocknroll.org.