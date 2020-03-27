Second suspect arrested in Feb. 10 shooting at Lenox Square

The second and final suspect sought in the Feb. 10 shooting of a man at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall is in custody, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The victim, a Jonesboro man, was shot after meeting someone in the parking lot of the 3393 Peachtree Road mall, according to APD. In the incident two suspects appeared to take a suitcase from a car the victim sat in for a time. The victim survived, according to APD.

Tyreese Brown, 23, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol on March 25 and is in custody in Monroe County, according to APD. He will be brought to Fulton County to face charges.

Authorities previously arrested Shakeria King, 21, in Dublin, Ga. She was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The Buckhead Coalition, a local civic organization, offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

A string of shootings — one of them fatal — at the mall since December set the community on edge and had Police Chief Erika Shields saying that more needs to be done to improve security. The Buckhead Community Improvement District recently announced a new security patrol vehicle and more surveillance cameras in a nearly $300,000 response to the shootings.