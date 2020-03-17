Report: Two officers grazed by bullets, gunman dead in incident near Piedmont Park

Two Atlanta police officers were grazed by bullets in a deadly shootout with a gunman near Piedmont Park on Tuesday morning, according to a report from the AJC.

The officers responded to a report of a man firing rounds in the 200 block of 11th Street near the park. When the first officer arrived about 8 a.m., he tried to engage the shooter, who fired at the officer, grazing his head. The officer returned fire and fatally wounded the suspect, according to police.

A second officer suffering pain in his foot was also believed to have been grazed by the gunfire.

The officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for examination.

Collin Kelley

