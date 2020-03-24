Report: MARTA to suspend bus fares on Thursday as coronavirus crisis continues

The AJC reports that MARTA will suspend collection of fares on buses beginning Thursday and take other steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a memo to employees Tuesday, MARTA said said it will board passengers from the rear door of buses except for riders who need an accessibility ramp. The move will help separate passengers from drivers, but since fare collection is only done at the front of the bus, fare collection will be suspended temporarily.

MARTA said it will also close public restrooms except at College Park, Doraville, Five Points, H.E. Holmes, Indian Creek, Lindbergh and North Springs.

The memo to employees also indicated that Monday’s rail ridership was down 67% from the average Monday in February, while bus ridership was down 55%.