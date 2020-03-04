Renderings: Renovations set to begin at AmericasMart in Downtown



JLL’s Adaptive Reuse Unit has been tapped to manage the renovations of AmericasMart buildings in Downtown.

Restoration of AmericasMart Building 1, which originally opened in 1961 as the Atlanta Market Center, will include a series of dramatic interior improvements such as an expansive lobby entry and opening off Peachtree Street, terrazzo flooring, custom lighting, state-of-the-art digital signage and the addition of a second floor amenity space and a buyers lounge with panoramic views off climate-controlled balconies opening over Peachtree Street.

Exterior improvements include the replacement of existing precast concrete panels with floor to ceiling curtain wall glass and storefront, upgraded column finishes along both Peachtree and John Portman Boulevard, and a state-of-the-art digital signage platform that provides full ribbon tickers and display boards along Peachtree, Portman Boulevard, and Ted Turner/Andrew Young International Drive.

Renovations will be underway throughout 2020 and are expected to be completed before the 2021 Winter Market, which is held at AmericasMart each year in January.



Designed in 1957 by Atlanta architect John Portman, AmericasMart spans three buildings and seven million square feet. As one of the largest wholesale trade centers in the world, AmericasMart is the nation’s leading gift, home furnishings, area rug and apparel marketplace.

The restoration team is made up of Vice President Rainey Shane, Senior Project Manager Carson Mathis and Project Managers Jessica Walburn and Melissa Ward will manage construction on behalf of the owner, International Market Centers (IMC).