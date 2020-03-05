Real Estate Briefs: The Views on Ponce, The Irby, Pullman Flats, Novel Midtown and more new developments

The 42nd annual Atlanta Home Show returns to the Cobb Galleria Centre March 20-22. Produced by Marketplace Events, the event will feature hundreds of home improvement exhibitors, buyer discounts, live radio broadcasts and product demonstrations. Advance online tickets are $8 for adults, or $10 at the door. Children 12 and under and adults 65 and older (with ID) will be admitted for free. For a complete schedule and tickets, visit AtlantaHomeShow.com.

Bungalo has launched its residential real estate platform in Atlanta, giving homebuyers the ability to search, tour and purchase homes via an easy to use all-in-one online platform. The homes for sale through Bungalo are all newly renovated and spread across the Atlanta metro area in neighborhoods like Decatur, Buckhead, Edgewood and Westside. To see available homes, visit bungalohomes.com/homes/atlanta-ga.

The Providence Group has chosen Compass Development as the sales and marketing partners for The Views on Ponce, 16 new luxury townhomes at the corner of Glen Iris Drive and Boulevard Place in Old Fourth Ward. Located just around the corner from Ponce City Market, the homes are priced from the mid-$900s. For more information, visit theprovidencegroup.com/the-views-on-ponce.

The City of Atlanta has launched the Atlanta Housing Affordability Tracker, dashboard that provides a snapshot of progress made in reaching the goals of creating or preserving 20,000 affordable homes by 2026.Viewers can also track the investment of City-controlled public sources in the production and preservation of affordable housing as part of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ goal of investing $1 billion in affordable housing in the city. The dashboard and more information on the project can be found at the following link: atlantaga.gov/government/mayor-s-office/projects-and-initiatives/affordable-housing-dashboard.

Curbed Atlanta reports that the first condo project at Pratt-Pullman Yard in Kirkwood will be called Pullman Flats. The project will feature 60 condos starting in the $190,000s, ranging from studios to two-bedrooms, Rogers Street. Sales are expected to launch this month at pullmanflats.com.

Atlanta-based architect Eric Kronberg has announced an expanded direction for his firm, and it comes with a new name to reflect the changes. Kronberg Urbanists + Architects (KUA) is now a multidisciplinary studio that utilizes architecture, urban design, real estate development and policy to make neighborhoods better. Recent projects completed by the KUA team include the masterplanning of Georgia Avenue in the Summerhill neighborhood; the new La France Walk community adjacent to the Edgewood MARTA station; and Grace Midtown Church sanctuary. For more about the firm, visit kronbergua.com.

Florida-based real estate development and investment firm Kolter Urban has launched its first foray into Atlanta with luxury condominium tower Graydon Buckhead, located at 2520 Peachtree Road. The 22-story building will feature 47 condos and is expected to be complete by mid-2022. For more information, visit thegraydon.com.

Coro Realty has sold its ownership stake in Inman Quarter, a mixed-use development in Inman Park, to the other stake holder in the property, TriBridge Residential. TriBridge and Coro Realty purchased the three-phase development shortly after construction was completed in 2015. The Inman Quarter property is home to 200 apartments, 315-space public parking deck and 39,000 square feet of retail and restaurants, including neighborhood favorites Beetlecat, Bartaco and Hampton & Hudson.

Tenth Street Ventures along with partners Braden Fellman Group have purchased The Winnwood, an 89-year-old apartment building at 1460 West Peachtree Street in Midtown. They are applying for historic designation for the apartments that until recently were owned by the same family since being constructed in 1930. They are evaluating the best way to redevelop the building, while preserving the historic Neoclassical Revival exteriors. The Winnwood, which has 24 apartments, was built by The Whitehead family, which owned the house previously on the site. The property remained in the family until the death of Cecil S. Whitehead in the 2010s.

The Irby, a new luxury apartment tower at 65 Irby Ave. in Buckhead, has welcomed its first residents. Named after Henry Irby, the man widely believed to have founded Buckhead in the 1800s, the 12-story building features 277 studio, one- and two-bedroom units positioned above 13,150-square-feet of ground-floor restaurant and retail space. For more information, visit theirby.com.

Crescent Communities released new renderings for Novel Midtown, a 14-story luxury apartment tower at 339 Spring St., which is across the street from the big Whole Foods. On the same site as the apartments, Greenstone Properties has begun construction on a 12-story tower with 310,000 square feet of office space. The buildings will share underground parking and have retail space on the ground floors.

Longtime Atlanta real estate professional, William T. Robie, was honored by the City of Atlanta, Fulton County Government, and the Atlanta Real Estate Community during a recent milestone Centenarian Celebration. The Empire Board of Realtists, Inc. recognized the former Milledgeville sharecropper turned educator and real estate mentor during a luncheon at its headquarters. Robie is a Washington High School alum, World War II Army veteran, former professor at Clark College, former President of the Empire Board of Realtists, Inc., and past Chairman of the Board with the Atlanta Business League. The City of Atlanta presented Robie with its highest civic honor, The Phoenix Award.