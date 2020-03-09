Public Safety Briefs: Lenox Square murder; BeltLine attack; sick child’s stolen items returned

A person was shot and killed in the Lenox Square parking lot on Sunday evening. A suspect was in custody following the incident, which stemmed from a dispute over a parking space, but has since been released without charge. According to the Atlanta Police Department report, the victim argued with the suspects, one of which pulled a gun and shot the victim in the head. The four suspects tried to flee the mall, but were involved in a traffic accident in the parking lot. The four suspects fled the scene on foot, with the one not charged being apprehended by an off-duty Cobb County officer. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives, police said. This is the fourth shooting at the Buckhead mall since December, starting with the shooting of a mall employee during a robbery in a parking garage. Police shot a man in a parking garage in January when he refused to drop his gun after a robbery and, in February, a pre-arranged sale gone wrong in the food court wound up in a shooting incident.

Atlanta BeltLine users are on alert after a woman was attacked in the middle of the afternoon while walking her dog. The incident occurred on the afternoon of March 4 around 3 p.m. along the Eastside Trail near the Highland Avenue bridge. The woman tried to avoid the man, who she said was acting suspiciously, but he violently grabbed her by the hair and pushed her to the ground while demanding her phone. The woman’s barking dog and her screams scared the perpetrator away. Police are searching for a light-skin black male with freckles wearing hospital scrubs and an oversized shirt with one blue sleeve and one green sleeve.

Here’s an update on family who had items stolen from their vehicle last month in Downtown while seeking medical treatment for their sick child. Atlanta Police Department investigators have been working with the family in an attempt to recover the items stolen from them and apprehend the responsible party. The family was contacted by their doctor, who said a Good Samaritan contacted them to say he found a bag at a gas station containing many of their personal items that had been stolen. Atlanta Police investigators assisted in facilitating a meeting where many of the family’s stolen items were returned, including the child’s journals and cancer beads, along with some medication. Unfortunately, some of the electronics that had been stolen were not among the returned items. Police executed a search warrant at home in South Fulton, but none of the items were at the location. No arrests have been made, but investigators continue to work the case.