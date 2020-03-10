Police seek three ‘persons of interest’ in deadly Lenox Square shooting

The victim of a March 8 fatal shooting at Buckhead’s Lenox Square mall has been identified as a Tennessee man, and police are seeking three people for questioning in the incident.

Thuan Nguyen, 31, of Antioch, Tennessee was shot to death in the parking lot of the mall at 3393 Peachtree Road. The Atlanta Police Department has said that the shooting may have followed a dispute with four people over a parking space.

However, one of the four original suspects was arrested at the scene, but later released without charge, according to APD.

Meanwhile, APD released photos, apparently taken from surveillance cameras inside the mall, showing three people described as “persons of interest” in the case. That means APD wants to question them about the case, but they are not necessarily suspected of committing the crime. The photos appear to show three young men talking in a food court.

Anyone with information about the “persons of interest” or anything else about the killing can contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or online here. Crime Stoppers offers a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest and indictment of suspects.

The killing was the fourth shooting in the mall’s parking areas in two-and-a-half months. Police Chief Erika Shields has said that “more needs to be done” to improve the mall’s security.

Here is Shield’s complete statement:

“Sunday’s fatal shooting at Lenox Square continues to show a level of brazenness and disregard for the law that is deeply concerning. These violent acts are happening in broad daylight, and with increased police presence already in place at the mall. Prior to Sunday’s incident, we had met with Simon Property Group (managers of Lenox Square) representatives in an effort to improve security. Some positive steps were taken, but more needs to be done. Simon’s involvement in developing a comprehensive approach to security is critical to our success. Department leaders will be meeting again this afternoon to determine what further resources APD can provide to assist in providing more presence at the mall. We will not, under any circumstances, allow lawlessness to destroy one of Atlanta’s most beloved and long-standing retail institutions. APD has made arrests in all three previous shootings that have occurred on mall property since December, and I’m confident an arrest will be made in Sunday’s murder. These incidents have our full attention.”