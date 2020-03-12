Police investigating deadly head-on collision with MARTA bus that killed five

Atlanta Police continue to investigate a deadly head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a MARTA bus on the Westside.

Around 10:45 p.m. on March 11, a 2010 Nissan Sentra with seven occupants was traveling northbound on Bolton Road in northwest Atlanta, just south of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic.

The Nissan was struck on the driver’s side by a MARTA bus traveling southbound on Bolton Road, killing five people in the Nissan, and critically injuring two others. Two children, ages 19 months and four years, died. Other victims killed in the crash include three women, ages 22, 18 and one of unknown age, possibly in her 20s.

The driver of the vehicle, 28, and another minor, 12, were taken to Grady hospital in critical condition. The bus driver was taken to Grady with non-life threatening injuries. The bus had two passengers who did not appear to be injured. A third vehicle was involved in the crash but did not play a significant role.

The names of the victims in this crash are being withheld until the Fulton County Medical Examiner can confirm official notification of the next of kin.