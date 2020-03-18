One day at a time: Local restaurants adapt to coronavirus upheaval



Part of the charm of living Intown is being able to walk or bike to your favorite local restaurant. We know the owners, they’re our neighbors and welcome us as old friends. This connection is why many of us are wondering how we can still support these neighborhood treasures as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

Here’s how a small sample of neighborhood restaurants are adapting to abide by federal, state and local safety COVID-19 recommendations, serve our community and keep their businesses afloat. They are each putting on a brave face, but they are hurting.

We’ll explore these as you might over the course of your day.

For your morning cup of coffee, get San Francisco Coffee beans delivered to your door at sanfranciscocoffeeroastingco.com.

If you’re looking for comfort food, call Java Jive for a pick-up order (404-876-6161) of fluffy biscuits and delicious scrambles with fresh ingredients like basil and cream cheese. They are also exploring a pie-by-order sale, which many of us sampled at their pie nights last summer.

“It’s day by day. We’re trying to be as safe as possible,” Java Jive owner Shria Levetan said.

She takes comfort that her weekend servers have other jobs.

For lunch, dinner or your freezer stash, Metro Fresh will deliver soup within a 4-mile radius of 931 Monroe Dr. (visit metrofreshatl.com or call 404-724-0151, Monday–Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.). You can pay through Square invoice.

“We put the marketing email out at about 9 a.m. By 11:30, we had taken about 20 delivery orders! Pretty amazing. People are emailing and calling in,” owner Mitchell Anderson said. “Hopefully as we get more into this, we’ll get to add hours for my staff rather than take them away. Fingers crossed,”

Anderson made the tough decision to close the new MetroFresh Uptown store.

“My staff at this store is naturally sad and apprehensive – hoping that we’ll reopen soon, and not certain about what relief they will be able to access,” he said.

“I know how much support we have and I want people to know how much we appreciate it. I have been trying to stay focused on the moment and not get too far ahead of myself with the “What ifs?” Please come in and see us, or have us bring you some healthy food! We’re happy to do it,” Anderson said.

Wondering how to help food service workers during this difficult time? Consider donating to the Giving Kitchen (www.thegivingkitchen.org), a nonprofit committed to serving Georgia’s food service community, and share their COVID-19 resources page with food service workers.