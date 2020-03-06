News Briefs: Arts Center Station mural; new strip club; Hunger Run Walk is March 15

There’s a bright new addition to the Arts Center MARTA Station in Midtown — a new mural on the station’s facade on West Peachtree Street. The mural, by local artist Stacie Rose, is just the first step in a major placemaking project that is a result of an ongoing partnership between MARTA and Midtown Alliance. Rose said the vibrant colors and design were inspired by the hustle and bustle of Midtown and by the station itself, which is the busiest MARTA station in the district. Along with the mural, more than 5,000 plants have been planted around the 25,000-square-foot plaza, as well as synthetic turf and seating directly in front of the mural. More lighting and multi-use seating will also be installed.

Tomorrow’s News Today reports that a new all-male strip club, Johnsons, will open in the former Domestic Comfort furniture store space at Ansley Square near Ansley Mall. The new club from bodybuilder, DJ, model, and entrepreneur Matt Colunga would be the second outpost for Johnsons, which has a location in Fort Lauderdale. Unlike Swinging Richards, Johnsons performers would not be completely nude.

Atlanta Community Food Bank Hunger Walk Run is set for March 15 to bring awareness to those who don’t have enough to eat in our community. Close to 15,000 supporters, including the faith community, corporations, small businesses and families young and old will join the fun rain or shine. The 5K begins at noon with the run kicking off at 2 p.m. Registration is still open for the event that raises funds for the Food Bank’s hunger relief efforts across Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.