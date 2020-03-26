New J5 condo community in Midtown ready for move-ins this April

Compass Development Marketing Group and Dezhu US have announced the completion of J5, a luxury condominium community at the corner of Juniper and 5th Street in Midtown.

The six-story high. Each home sports personal outdoor living spaces that offer an intimate residential feel, which comes as a departure to traditional high-rise tower living.

“Through many years working in real estate, one basic remains true in any market, location, location, location,” said Pauline Miller, Managing Director of Compass Development Marketing Group, noting that J5 is just five blocks off Piedmont Park and Ponce City Market and the Atlanta Beltline.

The 150-home complex offers large terraces, community spaces, pool courtyard with an outdoor kitchen, club room, garden courtyard, rooftop lounge, 24-hour security, one-story private gated parking and two boardrooms fully equipped with AV equipment to provide meeting space for homeowners who work from home.

Home prices being in the low $600s with a variety of two bedroom homes.

For more information, visit www.ownj5.com.