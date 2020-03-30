Museums and attractions create virtual exhibitions, activities during coronavirus closures

All of the city’s museums and attractions are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, but that doesn’t mean you can’t visit and explore what they have to offer. Many local attractions have set up online experiences, including webcams, exhibitions, activieis and more.

Georgia Aquarium Livestreams

Wondering how the residents at 225 Baker Street are doing? Get some “face time” with penguins, jellyfish, sea otters, beluga whales, and more on Georgia Aquarium’s multiple webcams. Watch here

Virtual Learning with Children’s Museum of Atlanta

To help families keep their little ones engaged, Children’s Museum of Atlanta has debuted a new virtual program called #CMAatHome. Each weekday at 11 a.m., the Museum will provide an interactive activity, vocabulary list, song list or book recommendation to help parents and kids stay engaged with education. Additional programming is expected to launch in the coming days, including live singing and story time with the Imaginators, Q&A sessions with Professor Labcoat and more. Start learning

Digital Programming from the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Now, more than ever, our shared humanity and commitment to the beloved community is essential. In the coming weeks, the Center will provide digital programming about promoting and protecting rights. You can follow announcements through the museum’s social handles (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn) and on their website .

High Museum of Art

The museum might be closed, but you can explore images, check out activities and watch informative videos at high.org.

Atlanta History Center Archive

Did you know you can explore much of Atlanta History Center’s museum, archival, and oral history collections online? Check out their online collections, where you can access everything from books to newspapers and magazines, manuscripts, and visual collections of digitized photographs, audio, and video recordings. Start searching.

Museum of Design Atlanta (MODA)

Check out online challenges, meet-ups, workshops and much more for ages 8 to 18. Topics including 3D design, architecture, coding with Minecraft and industrial and interior design. For the full line-up, click here.

Fernbank Museum of Natural History

Fernbank may be closed, but now you can “Museum at Home” with educational videos, fun facts, behind-the-scenes photos, quizzes and more. Find out more here.

Michael C. Carlos Museum

The museum is posting weekly online exhibits, puzzles and activities so you can “Carlos from Home.” Find out more at this link.