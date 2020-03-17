Mayor limits occupancy of restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas, clubs to no more than 50 people

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has signed a new executive order that limits occupancy of restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas, clubs, and other public gathering spots to no more than 50 people. The move will severely impact local eateries and other retail businesses as the coronavirus outbreak continues

Hospital cafeterias and nursing homes are not included in the executive order. See the order at this link.

“We know that we need to take active measures to flatten the curve,” Bottoms said in a statement. “This is an unprecedented health crisis and social distancing is critical. We are following the latest CDC guidance and we will continue to follow the recommendations of our public health experts.”

Earlier in the day, Bottoms had issued an updated executive order prohibiting public gatherings and events of 50 or more persons within the City of Atlanta until March 31. She originally issued an order on Sunday limiting gatherings to 250, but changed the order to follow CDC guidelines.

The mayor signed a third executive order today temporarily halting the Atlanta Police Department and Department of Parks and Recreation from accepting new applications for permits and special events.