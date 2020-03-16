Mayor declares coronavirus state of emergency, bans public events with more than 250 people

Public events with 250 or more people are banned in the city of Atlanta through March 31 under an emergency coronavirus order from Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Bottoms announced the order on March 15, posting images on her Twitter feed. It affects “all public assemblages, events and gatherings of 250 or more persons” within the city.

“The city shall take such actions as may be necessary to implement this order,” the order says.

On Sunday night, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) published an advisory on its website recommending that groups and individuals cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States for the next eight weeks.

The recommendation does not apply to schools, colleges and universities, or businesses.