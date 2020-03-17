Mayor creates $7 million coronavirus emergency fund, halts residential evictions for 60 days

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order creating a $7 million emergency fund to provide assistance to those impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19).

The resources are designated to fund emergency assistance to food programs for children and seniors, homeless preparedness, support to small businesses, assistance to hourly wage earners and other areas adversely impacted by COVID-19.

“Our communities are in need of help and we are listening,” Bottoms said in a statement. “This is one step to provide relief and we are going to continue to look for opportunities to help those in need as we go through this together.”

The order allows the Chief Financial Officer to allocate up to $7 million by transferring uncommitted general funds to provide emergency assistance. The funds will be allocated as follows:

• $1 million to provide emergency assistance to child food programs

• $1 million to provide emergency assistance to senior food programs

• $1 million to provide emergency assistance to homeless preparedness

• $1.5 million to support small business continuity

• $1 million for the purchase of technology to support the City’s full telework deployment

• $1.5 million to assist hourly wage earners of businesses engaged with the City of Atlanta

Bottoms issued a separate order calling on the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County / City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development to institute a temporary moratorium on residential evictions and filings for 60 days effective immediately.

“Social distancing, home confinement and self-quarantines are critical in the fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” Bottoms said. “The ability for Atlanta residents to remain in their homes is a key component of our collective community efforts to prevent further exposure and spread of this virus. As Mayor, I am calling on our partners to bolster our collective efforts and ensure housing stability for residents.”

The entities subject to this order are instructed not to permit the issuance of termination or initiate evictions for non-payment of rent, and not to permit the imposition of late fees and other charges due to late or non-payment of rent in properties sponsored or funded by the entities during the term of this order.