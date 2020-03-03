MARTA focusing on cleaning “high touch” areas to prevent coronavirus spread

MARTA has announced it is putting more focus on cleanliness at its facilities as the number of coronavirus cases continues to mount in the United States.

In a media statement, MARTA said it is monitoring the coronavirus situation and is making informed decisions based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Public Transportation Association (APTA).

MARTA said it was putting a focus on “high touch areas” such as handrails, elevator buttons, escalators, and Breeze machines at its facilities, rail stations, buses, and trains.

MARTA encouraged passengers to wash their hands often and thoroughly, avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands, and keep tissues handy and cover coughs and sneezes.

Local health authorities have emphasized that widespread transmission of the virus is not occurring, but are planning response measures for the scenario of more cases. MARTA is working with health and transportation officials to plan for an increased response should one become necessary.

Two cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been confirmed in Fulton County – the first in Georgia.