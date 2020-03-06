MARTA begins $133 million track renovation project

MARTA customers who use Inman Park/Reynoldstown and Edgewood/Candler Park rail stations will experience “minimal service delays” once line renovation work begins on the Blue/Green Lines on March 8.

While engineering crews have already started work along the Blue/Green Lines, customers will notice increased wait times next week as Green Line trains will not be serving Inman Park/Reynoldstown or Edgewood/Candler Park. The Green Line normally turns back westbound on the section of rail that will be under construction and will turn back at King Memorial during this project.

Much of the upcoming renovation work will take place during non-peak travel times of 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. to minimize customer impact. Riders who use Inman Park/Reynoldstown or Edgewood/Candler Park stations are encouraged to give themselves 15-20 additional minutes when traveling March 8-16. Track work will be suspended to accommodate the Atlanta United game on March 14.

MARTA is investing $133.5 million in restoring heavy rail lines as part of the authority’s ongoing “State of Good Repair” work and systemwide upgrades.

“The State of Good Repair work reflects our commitment to enhancing the safety, efficiency, and longevity of our system,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker said in a statement. “We ask that our valued customers bear with us during this temporary inconvenience. These ongoing upgrades are designed to improve MARTA’s rail lines and are federally required for us to operate a safe and secure system.”

The Track Renovation Project, TR-IV, is the fourth phase of rail restoration efforts in MARTA’s 40-year operational history. TR-IV, which will continue over the course of seven years, will include a series of repairs to MARTA’s heavy rail lines, with varying degrees of service impact.

