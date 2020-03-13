Governor to declare coronavirus public health emergency for Georgia on Saturday

Following President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration over the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Gov. Brian Kemp said he would declare a public health emergency for the State of Georgia tomorrow morning, March 14.

“This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19. In accordance with state law, I will call for a special session of the General Assembly to convene at the State Capitol at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 to ratify this action through a joint resolution.”

“At this time, it is appropriate for faith-based organizations and similar entities to consider cancellation of public events and services. Contact your local public health office or consult official sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health, for helpful guidance on decision-making. Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus. Continue to support one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection, and pray for your fellow Americans in the weeks ahead.”

Officials said this would be the first ever public health emergency ever declared in the state.