Georgia schools to remain closed through April 24 to combat coronavirus spread

Gov. Brian Kemp said Thursday that Georgia’s school will remain closed until at least April 24 to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The governor’s order gives K-12 school district the power to reopen on April 27, but Kemp said he would extend the closure if the pandemic is not under control

Public colleges, which have moved to online classes, will remain closed for spring semester.

“I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students,” Kemp said in a statement. “Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders, and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local leaders in the weeks ahead.”

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia jumped to 1,525 today with 48 deaths.