Fulton County Court declares ‘judicial emergency’ due to coronavirus, suspends jury trials for 30 days



Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher has declared a “judicial emergency” due to the coronavirus pandemic and suspended jury trials for 30 days effective immediately.

Brasher issued the order this morning stating that no jurors or grand jurors should report and no jury trials will be held.

The order also declares that no non-essential matters shall be heard by the courts during the 30-day time period unless they can be conducted via video or teleconferencing.

The court suspended or extended all deadlines including statute of limitation; the time within which to try case for which demand for speedy trial has been filed; the time within which to hold commitment hearing; the time within which to return bill of indictment or an accusation or to bring matter before grand jury; and/or such other legal proceedings as determined to be necessary. including calendars involving large numbers of litigants. lawyers. or other persons.