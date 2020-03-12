Final Four, St. Patrick’s Day Parade and more events altered or cancelled in wake of coronavirus concerns

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is taking a toll on Intown arts, culture and sporting events as organizers announce cancellations or dramatic alterations to prevent the spread of the infection.

Going forward, it is advised that if you have tickets for a show or are planning to attend some kind of public event in the coming weeks, check with the organizers to see if it has been cancelled.

The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, including the men’s Final Four here, will be played with only essential staff and limited family in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of coronavirus concerns, the NCAA announced on March 11. More than 80,000 fans were expected to watch the games April 4-6, Accompanying fan events – such as the big Taylor Swift concert at Centennial Olympic Park – have yet to be cancelled, but that’s likely to happen in the coming days. “While we are disappointed, we respect the decision of the NCAA and agree that public health and safety are our priority,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said following the announcement. “I encourage Atlantans and visitors to keep in mind the hardships that our service and hospitality industries may face as a result of this decision, and to continue to patronize Atlanta businesses and tip a little extra to ease any burdens this may place on the families of those industries.”

That same evening, the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade set for March 14 in Midtown. Organizers released this statement: “Out of an abundance of caution, the Atlanta St. Patrick’s Parade is cancelling this year’s event due to the growing concerns about the COVID – 19 virus. The health and safety of our participants, volunteers and attendees are of the utmost importance to us and we felt this was the only responsible action we could have taken. We hope this mitigation measure will help keep metro Atlanta residents safe.”

Phoenix Flies, the month-long tour of the city’s historic sites sponsored by the Atlanta Preservation Center, is continuing on, but is asking participants to be “considerate and mindful in attending Phoenix Flies events. If you feel unwell or believe you may pose a risk to others, please consider cancelling your registration. We will notify our guests in the event of any changes from our participating partners or with any public official directives.” Visit atlantapreservationcenter.com/phoenix_flies for updates.

The Atlanta Science Festival has decided to cancel its Exploration Expo originally scheduled to take place March 21 at Piedmont Park. Given the hands-on nature of the Exploration Expo and the expected large numbers of people in attendance, the organizers felt it would be best to cancel the event to help ensure the safety of the public. While some Atlanta Science Festival events scheduled through March 20 will be affected, many events will continue as planned. Check the Atlanta Science Festival website for up-to-date details about each event at http://atlantasciencefestival.org/events-2020.

The Atlanta History Center in Buckhead, is continuing with most events, but has postponed a new festival called Craftsoul that was scheduled for April 4. “In light of growing concerns about Coronavirus (COVID-19), we decided that this is not the moment to launch a new annual program, always a challenge even in the best of times,” said History Center spokesperson Howard Pousner in an email. “We also of course believe it is important to put the well-being of our guests, artists, vendors, staff and volunteers first.”

Theatrical Outfit in Downtown said it would continue on with its productions, including the acclaimed “Indecent,” while “closely monitoring news as the safety and health of our patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers is a top priority. At this time, we will operate as scheduled until we are otherwise advised.”