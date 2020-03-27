Emory launches drive-thru donation site for coronavirus protective equipment

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia, Emory Healthcare has launched a drive-through donation site as part of a larger effort to address the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies that are critical for front-line health care workers tackling the virus.

The donation site is located at 1599 Clifton Rd., Atlanta, GA, 30322, near the Emory Conference Center and Emory Pointe Shopping Center. Drop-off is at the rear of the building.

The site, which is set up to respect social distancing requirements, will accept unopened, sealed PPE and supplies Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accepted items include:

Gloves (powder-free)

Wipes (must be verified EPA-approved to combat COVID-19)

Hand Sanitizer (at least 60 percent alcohol)

Liquid Hand Soap

Digital Thermometers

Isolation Masks

Surgical Masks

N95 Masks (impermeable to fluid/splashes)

Patient Masks

Face Shields

Safety Glasses with detachable side shield

Goggles

Isolation Gowns

Surgical Gowns

Sterile Compounding Gowns

“We have received an outpouring of support from the community and are appreciative of the donations made thus far to support our front-line health care workers,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, president and CEO of Emory Healthcare. “We are thankful for the generosity of others during this unprecedented time.”

For vendors, and those interested in making a large quantity donations, please access this link for more information about donations. Food and perishable items will not be accepted at this site.

Monetary donations can also be made through the Emory COVID-19 Impact Fund. These gifts help provide resources to further protect and support the heroic Emory caregivers working on the front lines to treat and contain COVID-19, advance lifesaving research in new treatments, preventions and cures, support patients in need and increase access to testing and care.

For more information on how to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit Emory’s COVID-19 How to Help site.