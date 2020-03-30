Coronavirus Update – March 30: State tops 3K cases; city update conference call; internet options

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the state’s number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases is now at 3,028 and there have been 102 deaths.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will have a conference call with the Atlanta City Council on Tuesday, March 31, at 11:30 a.m. to update on the city’s COVID-19 response. The public can listen in by calling (877) 579-6743 and entering conference ID 8315991256.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs launched a new website to inform Georgians about ways to connect to high-speed internet throughout the state. To support social distancing requirements, broadband providers are offering various options for Georgians to connect to the internet. By visiting broadband.georgia.gov, Georgians can find locations to which they can drive for accessing WiFi around the state, made available from telecommunications cooperatives and government agencies. While many public libraries are currently closed, some are still offering limited services such as WiFi outside their buildings. “Georgia’s public libraries have long been a center of learning,” said Julie Walker, Georgia’s State Librarian. “The vast majority of public libraries across the state have WiFi that is free and openly available from the parking lot, often twenty-four hours each day.” When visiting these public WiFi locations, please stay in your vehicle or otherwise follow the order to keep a distance of at least six feet away from others.