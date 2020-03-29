Coronavirus Update – March 28: Nearly 2,500 cases, 79 deaths; Food bank donations; Serta donates mattresses to NYC

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports this evening that the coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in the state stands at 79 with 2,446 confirmed cases across the state.

Employees from Georgia Power have donated more than $3,300 to the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s COVID-19 Fund. The donations will be used to provide meals to help those families struggling to put food on the table due to schools and businesses closing.

In the wake of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s statements regarding a major shortage of hospital beds in New York, Atlanta-based Serta Simmons Bedding announced that it will be donating 10,000 mattresses to New York City hospitals and medical facilities fighting the pandemic, and is asking its industry peers to do the same.