Coronavirus Update – March 27: Cases top 2k; stay home order clarified; Hawks provides meals for healthcare workers

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced that there are now 2,130 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 65 deaths in the state.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reissued an executive order directing individuals within the City of Atlanta to stay at home to combat the spread of COVID-19. While restrictions are not being lifted, the city has clarified certain businesses deemed essential, including landscaping companies, print shops, liquor stores, wine shops, bike shops, insurance industry offices. You can view the executive order online here.

The Atlanta Hawks through the Hawks Foundation and State Farm are providing support and resources to deliver meals for the frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients at Emory Healthcare through a multi-week meal program that will bolster the Atlanta restaurant community, allowing local restaurants to re-employ workers who were recently laid off or furloughed due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 situation. Meals are being prepared by two local Atlanta restaurants: Forza Storico, a traditional Roman restaurant by the owners of Storico Fresco, and Miller Union, a Southern restaurant co-owned by James Beard award-winning chef Steven Satterfield. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and current regulations to prevent the spreading of the virus, both restaurants, like many others in the Atlanta community, were temporarily closed and forced to lay off staff.