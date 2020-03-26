Coronavirus Update – March 26: 1,643 cases, 56 deaths; ATLSTRONG launches; $1.5 million in grants awarded



The Georgia Department of Public Health announced at 7 p..m. that there are now 1,643 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 56 related deaths in the state.

The city of Atlanta has launched a website and text service called “ATLSTRONG” that rounds up Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ emergency orders and assistance programs related to the coronavirus pandemic. The website is atlstrong.org. To subscribe to the text service, text “ATLCOVID19” to 888777. So far, the website contains information about avoiding the spread of the coronavirus and some of the assistance available to businesses.