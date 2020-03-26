Coronavirus Update – March 26: 1,643 cases, 56 deaths; ATLSTRONG launches; $1.5 million in grants awarded

The Georgia Department of Public Health announced at 7 p..m. that there are now 1,643 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) and 56 related deaths in the state.
The city of Atlanta has launched a website and text service called “ATLSTRONG” that rounds up Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms’ emergency orders and assistance programs related to the coronavirus pandemic. The website is atlstrong.org. To subscribe to the text service, text “ATLCOVID19” to 888777. So far, the website contains information about avoiding the spread of the coronavirus and some of the assistance available to businesses.
The Greater Atlanta COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund has awarded its first grants, totaling $1.5 million, to three organizations for emergency response: Atlanta Community Food Bank, Open Hand Atlanta, and YMCA of Metropolitan Atlanta. Fore more about the recovery fund and to make a donation, visit this link.
In case you missed these headlines:
Georgia Schools to remain closed through April 24
Community collective mobilizes to make protective masks for healthcare workers