Coronavirus Update – March 25: GA reports 1,387 cases, 47 deaths; second APD officer positive; CHRIS 180 helps youth

The Georgia Department of Public Health has announced seven more deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) since noon today, bringing the total 47. The total number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 1,387.

A second Atlanta Police Department officer has been diagnosed with the COVID-19, and a “small number” of others are awaiting tests or quarantined due to a family member’s symptoms, according to APD. APD says its ability to enforce the law is not compromised. Officers will soon have protective masks, and arrestees heading to jail will be required to wear masks, said APD spokesperson Carlos Campos.

Nonprofit CHRIS 180 has five counseling centers open and providing tele-counseling to help those who are struggling with anxiety, depression or other mental health issues. Additionally, therapists who work in CHRIS 180’s School-Based Mental Health program are working remotely with their young clients who are now at home for the next few months. At CHRIS 180’s drop-in center for youth experiencing homelessness, the organization is providing education about COVID-19, daily meals and help with daily hygiene including reminding the young adults, many of whom live on the streets or in shelters during the night to wash their hands and practice social distancing regularly. At the Atlanta Police Foundation’s At-Promise Youth & Community Center, where CHRIS 180 is the lead organization, staff members are providing daily meals, programming and therapy for youth and the Westside community. Donations can be made at CHRIS180.org/donate. Additionally, the organization will host its second Facebook Live conversation on COVID-19, “Bringing structure to an unstructured time,” Thursday, March 26 at 12:30 p.m.