Coronavirus Update – March 24: Cases top 1,000, 38 deaths; ‘Hamilton’ rescheduled at Fox; city meetings postponed

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports there are now 1,097 confirmed cases and 38 deaths from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The return of blockbuster Broadway musical “Hamilton” to the Fox Theatre will be delayed, according to a statement from Broadway Across America. Originally set to run March 31 through May 3, officials said the engagement would be rescheduled and new dates announced by March 27.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms issued an executive order Tuesday postponing all meetings of City of Atlanta boards, authorities, commissions, committees or similar bodies which are scheduled to occur in City Hall or other city facilities. “While the city continues to operate and carry out critical and essential functions, we must take every measure possible to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections,” said Mayor Bottoms.