Coronavirus Update – March 23: Confirmed cases at 800; APS extends closure; small business loans available

The Georgia Department of Public Heath announced Monday night that there are now 800 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state and the death toll stands at 26.

Atlanta Public Schools have announced they will remain closed through spring break, which runs to April 13, and possibly beyond. Find out more at the district’s website.

Invest Atlanta, the city’s economic development authority, is offering zero-interest loans to aid small businesses to survive through the coronavirus pandemic. The Business Continuity Loan Fund is starting with $1.5 million provided as part of an emergency funding package ordered by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Find out more at this link.