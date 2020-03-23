Coronavirus Update – March 22: GA cases at 620; Goodwill closing stores; Kroger, Publix set senior hours

The Georgia Department of Public Health says the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grew by 20 since its noon report. There are now 620 cases in Georgia and 25 deaths.

Goodwill of North Georgia will close all of its stores, donation centers and career centers to the public for two weeks, starting March 23, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The nonprofit will continue to accept donated items at its store donor doors on Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Goodwill will continue to offer online shopping on its website and is accepting money donations here. Job-seekers can use its online career services program at CareerConnector.org.

Beginning March 23, Kroger supermarkets will reserve 7 to 8 a.m., Monday through Thursday for those over age 60 and to those at high-risk for COVID-19. Publix will begin setting aside the same hours on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for those age 65 and up.