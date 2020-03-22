Coronavirus Update – March 21: Cases spike to 555; child confirmed with virus; iconic restaurants closed

The Georgia Department of Public Health says there are now 555 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths in the state.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has confirmed that one of its patients – a 12-year-old girl – has tested positive for COVID-19. “The patient remains in isolation, and we have consistently used appropriate precautions,” a CHOA spokesperson said. “Additional details will not be released due to patient privacy laws.” Read more at Decaturish.

The Varsity, Manuel’s Tavern, The Colonnade, Majestic Diner, and Mary Mac’s Tea Room are some of the iconic restaurants that have closed their doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The Varsity donated its food to the City of Refuge to help feed the hungry and is working with its staff to help them financially during the closure. Meanwhile, The Colonnade has set up a GoFundMe account and is asking patrons to make donations to help their staff. Many other Intown restaurants have converted to takeout, curbside and delivery service. Visit our Facebook page to see a constantly updating list of restaurants that remain open pinned at the top of the page. Feel free to tag and add restaurants that you frequent.