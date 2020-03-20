Coronavirus Update – March 20: 485 cases, 14 deaths; GSU employee tests positive; beer & wine laws relaxed

The Georgia Department of Public Health said the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Georgia has risen from 420 at noon to 485 this evening and one additional death for a total of 14.

A Georgia State University employee who works in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a post on the college’s website. The employee, who is hospitalized, was last on campus March 12 and those who might have come into contact with the staff member.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an administrative order directing the Atlanta Police Department to refrain from enforcing prohibitions against the sale of unopened wine or malt beverages by the package for off premises consumption by restaurants and other eating and drinking establishments licensed for the sale of those beverages. These businesses are those which must cease dine-in services but may still offer food to customers via delivery service, drive-through or take-out in accordance with any emergency declaration made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our Administration understands the impact on workers and business owners affected by the necessary emergency actions we have set in place to protect Atlanta residents,” said Mayor Bottoms. “This order will help business owners retain employees during this very challenging time.”.

The Atlanta City Council will join Mayor Bottoms on a conference call Monday, March 23 to discuss the city’s response to COVID-19. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. The public can tune into the meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering Conference ID: 8315991256.