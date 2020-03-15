Coronavirus Update: 99 confirmed cases in Georgia; keeping the lights on; Fox Theatre and more close doors

As of Sunday morning, there are 99 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Heath. On Saturday there were only 66. There are 20 cases in Fulton County and 10 in DeKalb.

Atlanta Gas Light and Georgia Power, both owned by Southern Company, have agreed not to disconnect service residents and businesses due to nonpayment for the next 30 days during the coronavirus outbreak. The City of Atlanta previously announced it would not turn of water service to customers due to nonpayment during the crisis.

The Fox Theatre, Atlanta Botanical Garden and Zoo Atlanta have joined the growing number of venues and attractions closing down due the coronavirus pandemic. Check with the venue about new dates or refunds.

Walmart announced Saturday night that all of its stores will only be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice to restock and clean. Publix supermarkets have started closing at 8 p.m. each night for similar reasons.