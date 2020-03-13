Coronavirus Update: 42 confirmed GA cases; Home Show cancelled; fundraiser goes virtual; Botanical Garden remains open

The Georgia Department of Health said Friday the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) has increased to 42 with eight of them in Fulton County. New cases of the virus have been reported in Cobb, Bartow, Cherokee, Coweta, DeKalb, Fayette, and Gordon counties. A 67-year-old man who died at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta was Georgia’s first death due to the virus. Metro schools and colleges have closed, large and small events cancelled, and state employees ordered to work from home.

The spring edition of The Atlanta Home Show is one of the latest large events to cancel in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The show was set for March 20-21 at the Cobb Galleria. The fall edition of the show is still set for Sept. 11-13. Anyone who purchased advance tickets for the event can use them at the fall show or at next spring.

The Atlanta Community Food Bank has been forced to cancel its critical Hunger Run Walk fundraiser originally set for this Sunday due to coronavirus concerns. ACFB said in a press release that food pantries and community kitchens are preparing for how to respond to the growing implications of COVID-19. “As businesses and school systems change their operations, there is a ripple effect for the families and seniors already facing hunger,” the release said. ACFB encouraged Hunger Run Walk participants to keep fundraising, take selfies while walking or running this weekend and post them on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter tagging @ACFB and using the hashtag #HWR2020. Hunger Walk donations can still be made through March 31st at hungerwalkrun.org.