Coronavirus Update: 121 cases in Georgia; Milestone testing suspended; DeKalb closes facilities; Chick-fil-a closes dining rooms

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported at noon on March 16 that the number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has risen to 121. There were 99 on Sunday.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods has suspended Milestone testing in Georgia schools in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the AJC, suspension includes Georgia Milestones EOGs and EOCs, the Georgia Alternate Assessment/GAA 2.0, and all other required testing; teacher and leader evaluation (TKES/LKES) requirements and reporting; and state-level attendance-related consequences (including CCRPI, TKES/LKES, School Climate Star Rating, and make-up day requirements).

DeKalb County has closed its government buildings and facilities to the public over concerns about coronavirus. Officials did not say when they would reopen. County services will still be available for customers via email, telephone, standard mail delivery “and any other electronic platform available to the county,” according to the news release. For information on accessing county services during this time, visit www.dekalbcountyga.gov or call 404-371-2000 or 311 from a landline Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chick-fil-A has closed its dining rooms indefinitely as a response to the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to “limit person-to-person contact,” the Georgia-based chain said March 15 on its website. “Some of our restaurants may only offer service through our drive-thrus, while others may be able to offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.” The move came as some other parts of the country, such as Massachusetts, banned dine-in eating at restaurants for a month. Some fast-food competitors, such as McDonald’s and Burger King, say they remain in normal operations while conducting extra cleaning and other precautions.