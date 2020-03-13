Coronavirus forces cancellations, postponements of arts and culture events around Intown

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced Intown arts and culture organizations to cancel or postpone their programming for at least the next two weeks.

The Alliance Theatre has cancelled the rest of its 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra decided to postpone or cancel all Symphony Hall performances and public activities starting today through Sunday, March 22, with a few additional Atlanta Symphony Hall LIVE postponements in late March and early April.

The High Museum of Art, Atlanta Contemporary, MOCA GA and other museums and galleries have closed their doors to the public until further notice.

The Georgia Aquarium will be closed for two weeks and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights will close for at least a week.

The Atlanta Opera cancelled its final two productions of “Porgy & Bess” at the Cobb Energy Center.

Dad’s Garage has postponed this weekend’s “Big Stupid Parking Lot Carnival,” but plans to continue on with regular improv shows.

The Atlanta Preservation Center has cancelled the rest of Phoenix Flies, the month-long series of tours and events at the city’s historic buildings and sites.

The Atlanta History Center and Margaret Mitchell House won’t reopen until the end of March. All public events and programming taking place on our campuses during that time will be postponed or canceled, according to an emailed statement. The institution will reassess reopening all facilities at the beginning of April if judged to be responsible based on guidelines from public health officials.

Charis Books & More in Decatur has cancelled all its author events and programming and is encouraging readers to shop from home offering $1 shipping.

The SweetWater 420 Festival at Centennial Park, set for April 24-26, will be cancelled or postponed, according to organizers, due to coronavirus concerns. Organizers are hoping to reschedule the event, but if not, the music fest won’t return until 2021.

Six Flags Over Georgia theme park has closed at least until the end of March. The park released the following statement: “Following guidance provided by the Office of Governor Kemp, the CDC, and Georgia Health officials, Six Flags Over Georgia has temporarily suspended operations until the end of March, at which time we will re-evaluate the situation.

While not all arts organizations are shutting down – Theatrical Outfit, Horizon Theatre and Fox Theatre plan to continue on with shows for now – it is best to check before head to an event or institution to see if it’s still happening or open for visitors.