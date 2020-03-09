Coronavirus: Cruise ship passengers to be quarantined in Georgia as four more possible cases announced

Four more Georgians are believed to have coronavirus (COVID-19), including another in Fulton County.

On Sunday night, the Georgia Department of Public Health issued a statement that it is awaiting confirmatory testing on four new presumptive positive tests for COVID-19 in Georgia residents. One patient is in Fulton, while the others are in Cherokee and Cobb. All of the individuals are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are not known.

Meanwhile, more than two dozen passengers from the stricken Grand Princess cruise ship will be transferred and quarantined at Dobbins Air Force Base in Cobb County. The ship has been sitting off the coast of California since Thursday after being refused entry into the port of San Francisco upon returning from Hawaii. Twenty-one of its more than 3,500 passengers and crew have confirmed infections.

The coronavirus continues to spread across the United States with more than 560 confirmed cases in 34 states and Washington D.C. The U.S. death toll rose to 22, while the worldwide total approached 4,000, according to USA Today.