Coronavirus Briefs: Fulton County Schools to remain closed; GSU students call for campus closures; more updates

Fulton County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday, March 11, following a teacher testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday. Schools will reopen on Thursday, March 12. The “itinerant teacher” taught at both Bear Creek and Woodland middle schools in South Fulton County. Schools were closed on Tuesday to give the Fulton County Board of Health time to contact students and staff who might have come into contact with the teacher and for extra cleaning and disinfecting at all Fulton schools. There are currently 6 confirmed cases and 11 presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

State officials confirmed that a South Korean national who displayed symptoms of coronavirus after a flight from Seoul to Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport tested negative for the virus. The passenger had been taken to quarantine area in the airport and then transferred to the CDC for testing.

Georgia State University students have created a Change.org petition calling for classes to be cancelled and all courses moved online until further notice. At this posting, the petition is nearly at its 15,000 signature goal. The student petition cited the number of cases of coronavirus in Fulton County and the proximity of Grady Hospital to the Downtown campus. GSU’s student newspaper, The Signal, reported last week that the administration was exploring moving classes online in case of a larger outbreak of COVID-19.

Atlanta Public Schools has suspended all out-of-state and international field trips until further notices as other states and countries grapple with coronavirus. All in-state field trips will proceed with caution and could be cancelled if the outbreak worsens. Find out more at this link.

The AJC reports that Georgia House Speaker David Ralston is discouraging the public from visiting the Capitol Building in Downtown for the remainder of he legislative session out of an “abundance of caution” regarding COVID-19.

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is reducing the number of flights due to coronavirus, according to a report from CNN. Delta said it will slash its international flights between 20% to 25% and trim domestic flights by 10% to 15% due to decreased demand.

Southface Institute is rescheduling its Greenprints Conference to June 3 – 4 at Georgia State University due to concerns about COVID-19.