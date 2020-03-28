Civil Rights leader Rev. Joseph E. Lowery dies at 98

Civil Rights leader Rev. Joseph E Lowery died Friday at the age of 98 in Atlanta. A family spokesperson said it was natural causes.

According to a report at CNN, Lowery was known as the “dean” of the Civil Rights Movement and worked alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and Jesse Jackson in the movement’s formative years. He was the co-founder of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) in 1957 with King.

A native of Huntsville, AL, Lowery remained active in civil rights issues including protests for peace in South Africa and the Middle East, as well as fighting for gay rights and election reform, and against capital punishment.

He was awarded the Medal of Freedom by President Obama in 2009.