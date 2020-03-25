City of Decatur under stay at home order issued by mayor

Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett has issued an Emergency Stay At Home Order in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, which is now in effect, and will continue through April 7.

Here’s the statement on the stay at home order:

Since March 16 the number of cases of COVID-19 officially reported in DeKalb County has increased exponentially and is expected to continue to do so if significant measures are not taken immediately, said Mayor Garrett. Multiple cities in Georgia, including the City of Atlanta, following the advice and recommendations of infectious disease and public health experts, have issued similar orders for residents to shelter in their homes and have banned gatherings.

The Order directs that individuals living within the City of Decatur may leave their residences only for essential activities, essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses. Additionally, when individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence.

The definition of essential businesses may be found in the Order and include businesses and activities related to health and safety including the delivery of those services and supplies to others such as food, medicine, and products essential to the operation of residences as one example. Examples of essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, auto supply and repair, and restaurants offering to-go orders only.

The intent of the Order is to ensure that the maximum number of people self-isolate in their places of residence to the maximum extent feasible, while enabling essential services to continue, to slow the spread of COVID-19 to the maximum extent possible.

For more information visit www.decaturga.com/covid19.