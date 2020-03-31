Business Briefs: Peachtree Center improvements, Business Person of the Year, lilli Midtown sold, more

Kraig Torres, founder and president of Hop City Beer and Wine, has been selected as the 2020 SBA Georgia Small Business Person of the Year. A 20-year Atlanta resident and avid beer enthusiast, Torres opened Hop City Beer and Wine’s first location in 2009 with four employees. Over the past decade, the business, offering over 1,900 different ales and lagers and more than 1,100 wines, has continued to grow. The brand now has two locations in Atlanta and one in Birmingham. Torres has also ventured into the restaurant industry with the opening of Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar in Alpharetta and BoxCar near the Westside Beltline.

Banyan Street Capital has announced it will add spec suites and vertical improvements at Marquis Towers and Towers 233 and 229 at Peachtree Center. The move-in ready spaces will feature open-office environments designed for optimal collaboration. Along with the spec suites, Banyan Street is bringing its focus on art-infused public spaces to Towers 229 and Tower 233’s elevator banks, which will feature murals that pull inspiration from Hopare’s “Symphony,” the southeast’s largest public art mural found on the building’s Peachtree Center Avenue façade. For more information on Peachtree Center, visit peachtreecenter.com.

A new 16-story Hyatt Centric hotel is coming to Buckhead at 3301 Lenox Square Parkway, adjacent to the mall. The hotel will have 218 guestrooms, 4,500 square feet of meeting space, a pool and a fitness center. It will also feature a 16th floor rooftop terrace, bar and restaurant, and a lobby bar and restaurant.

SustainAble, the Atlanta-based retailer offering fair and ethically made artisan goods, hand-picked decor and accessories founded by LaToya Tucciarone, will expand from its former retail kiosk to a new permanent space at Ponce City Market. The shop will be housed on the second floor of Ponce City Market’s buzzing Central Food Hall between Citizen Supply and Modern Mystic Shop. During the buildout, the brand is popping up at a larger temporary space across from Topstitch. SustainAble offers a curated selection of socially and ethically crafted products from local and global makers.

Wellstar Health System has opened a primary care office on the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail at The Edge mixed-use development, 670 DeKalb Ave., Suite 106. The office offers health care for all ages, diagnostic imaging, and laboratory services by appointment and on a walk-in basis. Dr. Randolph Taylor II will serve as the primary care physician at Wellstar Primary Care and Terrica Rumph, DNP, as nurse practitioner. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (470) 267-0570 for primary care and (678) 581-5900 for imaging.

Cushman & Wakefield has arranged the sale of lilli Midtown, the 147-unit luxury apartment building on Peachtree Street in Midtown. Robert Stickel, Alex Brown and Chris Spain of Cushman & Wakefield represented the sellers, JPX Works, Mariner Group and ELV Associates, in the transaction. Oxford Properties Group acquired the property, which also includes 3,965 square feet of retail space.