BTS concert postponed, ‘Hamilton’ gets new dates due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused the postponement two of spring’s most anticipated events: BTS and “Hamilton.”

K-pop sensations BTS had postponed its entire “Map of the Soul” North American tour, which was originally scheduled to stop in Atlanta on May 17 at Bobby Dodd Stadium. BTS released a statement on March 27 officially postponing its tour dates, but encouraged fans (called ARMY) to hold on to their tickets and watch for new dates to be announced soon.

However, “Hamilton” fans can rejoice as the Broadway blockbuster, which was set to open next week for a month-long run, has announced new dates at the Fox Theatre. Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta said the musical will now play the Fox Aug. 4 to Sept. 6. Ticket Hold on to your tickets as they will be honored for the new performance dates.